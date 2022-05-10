BitCore Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.86 million and $131,461.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,804.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.38 or 0.07509790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00253593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00724652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00580246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00075889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005639 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

