BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.06 million and $50,164.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00292209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00074365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00079042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,147,782,030 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

