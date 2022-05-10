Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.23 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00006139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

