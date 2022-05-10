Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 12.1% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $823,666.44 and $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

