BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded up 311.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $909,323.19 and approximately $111,359.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,064.37 or 1.00286992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041483 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.