Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $83.14

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.14, but opened at $142.51. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 202,946 shares.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.