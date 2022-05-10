Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.87 billion.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.54. 1,589,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,910. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $227.34.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Biogen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.