Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

