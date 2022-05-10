Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.29.

TECH opened at $347.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $346.85 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.68.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

