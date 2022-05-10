Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

