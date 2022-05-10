BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.34 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.34 million and $63.63 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

