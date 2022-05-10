Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

