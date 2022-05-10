Bellevue Group AG Trims Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.18% of I-Mab worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAB traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 60,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

