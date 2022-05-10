Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,171,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

SLN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

