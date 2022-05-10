Bellevue Group AG Sells 800 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 36.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $923,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Clorox stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,887. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.