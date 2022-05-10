Bellevue Group AG Sells 196,355 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,355 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $11,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanterix by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Quanterix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

QTRX stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. 39,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,623 shares of company stock worth $262,272. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

