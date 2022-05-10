Bellevue Group AG Purchases 5,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $172,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.