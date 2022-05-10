Bellevue Group AG Invests $2.21 Million in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.13% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 22,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $563.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

