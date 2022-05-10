Bellevue Group AG Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,394,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.66. 15,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,497. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.29 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

