Bellevue Group AG Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. 36,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.