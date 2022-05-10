Bellevue Group AG Grows Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.40% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 11,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

