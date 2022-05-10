Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 416,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $459.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 438,948 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

