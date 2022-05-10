Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 10,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,077,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,612.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

