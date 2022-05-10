Beam 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.77 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00109454 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 114,000,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

