BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.23.

BCE opened at C$69.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. BCE has a 1-year low of C$58.62 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

