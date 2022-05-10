Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.45% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $16.68. 88,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,008. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

