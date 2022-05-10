Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.20. 830,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.58. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

