Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.19

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 968214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

