Barclays Downgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Equal Weight

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

TELUS stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

