Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Bankinter stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

