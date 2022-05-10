Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $293.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

