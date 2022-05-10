Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725,273. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $289.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

