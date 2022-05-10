Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Raised to €0.95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €0.73 ($0.77) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.79.

BNDSF opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

