Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Shares Down 19.4%

Shares of Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

BPCGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.20) to €0.17 ($0.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

