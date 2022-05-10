Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 30,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

