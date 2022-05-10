BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BancFirst by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BancFirst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BancFirst by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

