B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,730 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

