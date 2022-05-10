B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,293 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 448.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BSTZ opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

