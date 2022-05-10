B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $174.10 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

