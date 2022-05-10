B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

