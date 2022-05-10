B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after acquiring an additional 466,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of GPN opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

