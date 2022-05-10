Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 188.15% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 7,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.52. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZYO. Cowen lowered their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

