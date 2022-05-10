Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.Azenta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 1,424,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,632. Azenta has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

