Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.69, but opened at $63.00. Azenta shares last traded at $65.59, with a volume of 5,622 shares.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Azenta alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.