AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.05) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CS opened at €22.24 ($23.41) on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($29.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.95.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

