Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.65. 79,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

