Aviva PLC Sells 89 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $50,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $233.19. 60,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

