Aviva PLC Sells 27,981 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 156,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

