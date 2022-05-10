Aviva PLC Sells 13,773 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 175,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The firm has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $181.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

