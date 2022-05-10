Aviva PLC Purchases 69,585 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,585 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

